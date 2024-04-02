His work speaks for him - Dreams FC General Manager showers praise on coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC General Manager Ameenu Shardow has showered praise on coach Karim Zito for his outstanding leadership in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Zito, a seasoned tactician, has guided the team to the knockout stage of the competition, marking a significant achievement as the first Ghanaian side to do so since 2004.

Furthermore, his coaching prowess propelled Dreams FC to victory in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Stade Malien.

In an interview with TV3, Shardow commended Zito for his remarkable performance, credentials, and the tangible results achieved under his guidance.

"He has done so well; his work is speaking for itself. For me, I always believe that whatever they say about you, just let the work do the talking. He is the perfect example of the work doing the talking for him; his credentials are there for all to see," Shardow stated.

As Dreams FC prepares for the second leg on Sunday, Shardow stressed the importance of delivering a strong performance to sustain their hopes in the quest for the trophy, which has eluded Ghana since 2004.

With Zito's leadership and expertise at the helm, Dreams FC aim to continue their impressive run in the tournament and bring glory to Ghanaian football.