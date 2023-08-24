Hisense Ghana set to renew sponsorship deal with Asante Kotoko

Hisense Ghana are on the verge of renewing its deal with Asante Kotoko as both parties seek an extension to their partnership.

After the previous football season, the original three-year sponsorship agreement under the tutelage of the preceding Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, came to an end.

Kotoko were in a difficult position to persuade Hisense to renew the agreement because the contract's expiration coincided with the CEO's resignation, which had been the driving force behind negotiations.

However, the Interim Management Committee (IMC) has succeeded in striking a deal favourable for both parties as the new season approaches.

Hisense offered GHC 3m every year in their initial sponsorship deal with the Porcupine Warriors while presenting to the club several products valued around GHC 230,000 to the Adako Jachie to cushion the club.

The electronics business are believed to have signed a new three-year sponsorship agreement that commits them to making financial contributions through 2026. Barring any unforeseen events, this renewal's formal announcement is expected to happen this weekend.

During the previous sponsorship, Hisense widely displayed its emblem throughout the stadium and on the team's uniforms, giving them tremendous visibility for their goods and services.