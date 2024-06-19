Historic all-female referee team to officiate Ghanaian FA Cup final

The upcoming Ghanaian FA Cup final between Bofoakwa Tano FC and Nsoatreman FC will feature an all-female team of match officials.

FIFA Referee Rita Boateng Nkansah, fresh from completing the CAF Elite Referees Course in Egypt, will take centre stage as the main referee for this historic occasion.

Assisting her on the lines will be FIFA Referees Alice Farizua Chakule and Patricia Kyeraa as Assistant Referees 1 and 2, respectively.

Adding to the distinguished lineup is Juliet Appiah, also a FIFA Referee, who has been appointed as the fourth official.

Overseeing the entire match as the FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner will be Naa Odofoley Nortey.

The final, set to kick off at 18:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2024, promises not only to be a thrilling clash but also marks a significant milestone in Ghanaian football history with the first-ever all-female officiating team.