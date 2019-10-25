HISTORIC: Ghana President election heads to third round

The GFA President election will go for another round after the second round failed to produce a winner.

Kurt Okraku increases his numbers after gaining plus 15 votes to get a total of 59 votes, two short of the 50 plus one vote.

George Afriyie increases his numbers by three after amassing 43 votes with Nana Yaw Amponsah receiving 16 votes.

According to the FA regulation, a winner must gain a 50 plus one percent vote to be elected President.

Delegates are preparing for the third round.

More to follow ...