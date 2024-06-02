HISTORY MADE: Western Region joins elite group with back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles

Samartex have made history by winning the 2023/2024 Ghana Premier League, marking the second year in a row that a team from the Western Region has taken home the top prize.

This achievement puts the Western Region on par with Greater Accra and Brong Ahafo as one of only three regions to have secured back-to-back titles with different clubs.

Medeama SC led the way for the Western Region with their win in the 2023 season. Samartex 1996 FC capitalized on this momentum, ultimately emerging victorious in the tightly contested race.

This accomplishment further establishes the Western Region's reputation as a powerhouse in Ghanaian football, joining an elite group of regions known for producing multiple consecutive champions.

Previously, the Greater Accra region had accomplished this feat twice, first with Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics in the 1970-1971 and 1973-1974 seasons, respectively, followed by the Brong Ahafo region with Aduana FC and Berekum Chelsea in the 2010-2011 seasons.

Indeed, Samartex 1996 FC's impressive performance reflects the burgeoning football talent harboured within the Western Region, cementing its rightful place among Ghana's most esteemed footballing territories.