HJK Helsinki two-goal hero Evans Mensah on "cloud nine" after IFK Mariehamn heroics

Ghanaian winger Evans Mensah continued his fine form for HJK Helsinki following his brace for the side in their 3-0 win over IFK Mariehamn in the Finnish Championship playoffs.

The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the Blue and Whites in the 5th minute before adding the second on 68th minute.

William Parra added the third goal to complete the romp at the 5G Telia Arena.

The Ghana youth star has been impressive since joining the side as he played full throttle.

"It's always a confidence booster when you score such goals. This will spur us on in the subsequent matches." he said

The confidence of the youngster will be boosted by his fine display in front of the home crowd.

The Ghanaian has tallied six goals in 17 matches for the side since the start of the season.