HJK Sporting Director believes Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari is right replacement for injured Roope Risk

HJK Helsinki Sporting Director, Miika Takkula, is delighted by the arrival of Ghanaian forward Malik Abubakari.

The 22-year-old forward joins the Finish outfit on a season long loan from Swedish giants Malmo.

He is expected to fill the void left by injured HJK Helsinki star Roope Risk.

The need for a new top player in the team was obvious after Roope Risk's injury. Our scouting team did a good job mapping out a very wide range of forwards realistically available to us. We listed the best options among them, and we agreed with the coaching that Malik is our number one target," said Miika Takkula.

Abubakari netted two goals in eight Allsvenskan games in the new season before leaving for Finland.

I had several options (loan clubs), but I had a very good conversation with the sports director and head coach (Toni Koskela). That discussion and the opportunity to play European games meant the most in decision-making. I am also proud to have joined the biggest club in Finland. I want to give everything to HJK - and also to its supporters!," said the Ghanaian.

