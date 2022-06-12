HN Sarpei Foundation organizes football gala for schools in Odododiodio constituency 

Ghana and Ingolstadt midfielder Hans Nunoo Sarpei through his foundation has donated sports equipment to some selected schools in the Odododiodo constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

A football gala competition was organized as part of the event which was held on June 10, 2022 at the Ghana National Fire Service Training School Park.

The exercise saw hundreds of learners from four schools in the community converge to engage in healthy football rivalry as part of the HN Sarpei Foundation's mission and vision to empower through education and football.

HN Sarpei Foundation distributed thousands of free branded exercise books plus hundreds of English and Ghanaian language [Ga] literacy books, stationery, jerseys and other football gears from Ingolstadt and Puma to participating schools.

Founder of the HN Sarpei Foundation, Hans Nunoo Sarpei whose gesture brought joy to the under-privileged students said, "I am pleased that we have done this for the children."

Hans Nunoo Sarpei who hails from Adedeinkpo-Jamestown hopes to use the Foundation reach many more lives, improve education and football given the predicaments faced by children of school-going age and change the negative narrative of the youth in the community.

Gracing the occasion included Mr Helge Sander, [Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana], Nii Lante Vanderpuye [Former Sports Minister, Ranking Member on Sports Committee in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Odododiodio], Anthony Baffoe, [Sports legend and General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG)], Reginald Asante (Reggae), [Former coach of Liberty Professionals], family, friends and other well-wishers.

Participating schools in the football tournament were Adedeinkpo 1&2 Primary School, Wisdom Preparatory School, Independence Avenue 2 Primary and Private Odartey Primary School.

Both the boys’ and girls' competition were won by Wisdom Preparatory School after they triumphed over Adedeinkpo 1 & 2 Primary School 5-1 and 4-3 on penalties in the finals of the two categories respectively.

The coveted trophy was presented to winning schools with the top players receiving Puma-branded boots.