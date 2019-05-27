Ho Housing beat Bankoe in maiden edition of Night Street Soccer League in Ho

Ho Housing shocked star-struck side, Ho Bankoe in day one fixture of the maiden edition of the Night Street Soccer League in Ho.

Edem Kloku opened the scoring in the 29th minute at the maiden community night league after a barren first half of 20 minutes each. The goal came from a defensive blander on the side of Ho – Bankoe who paraded players who have tested the national division leagues. The torture continued as Raphael Halley put the icing on the cake to send their numerous fans into wild jubilation after making it 2-0 from a sublime finish that broke the heart of the Bankoe community present at the game venue.

Sidney Ryan, head coach of Housing said the victory was as a result of hard work and self-confidence from his team.

‘’The motivation in winning this game is all about hard work and confidence. I said it on countless media interviews I don't fear Bankoe regardless of the Star players they paraded because we possess what it takes to hurt them, which we did perfectly". He said.

Meanwhile Coach of Bankoe, Bright Dzimese alluded to their short comings and promises a win in their subsequent games.

In the second league match for the night, originators of the 5 aside Night Street Soccer, Ho-Vanakpoe brought so much light and pace amusing teaming fans who were gathered for an enthralling night of soccer against Ho Barracks Newtown.

The two sides were separated by a lone goal courtesy Alidu Kweku who proved their prowess at the third attempt after hitting the goal post on two occasions.

The final and third game for the night, a Local derby (the Kodzi derby) between Ho-Anagokordzi and Ho-Anlokordzi produced three goals with Ho- Anagokodzi coming back from a goal down to defeat their noisy neighbors 2-1.

The Night Street Soccer League first of its kind in the region is an initiative of GBC Volta Star Radio sports broadcaster Tilda Elinam Acorlor, A two time winner of Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) - Volta, Sports Journalist of the year which is aimed at using football to rewrite the story of Anlokodzi a densely populated suburb in the Ho Municipality noted for recording crime.

The league continues this and every Thursday evening at 5:30pm to about 9:00pm. And it’s scheduled to run for 10 weeks.

Below is Week One Results 1.Housing 2- 0 Bankoe

2.Vanakpoe 1 – 0 Barracks

3.Anagokordzi 2 – 1 Anlokordzi

Team Standings Housing 3 Anagokordzi 3 Vanakpoe 3 Anlokordzi 0 Barracks 0 Bankoe 0

By :Eric Eli Adzie