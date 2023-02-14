Ho Youth and Sports multipurpose center to be completed in March - Sports Minister

The Ho Multipurpose Youth and Sports Center is expected to be completed and commissioned by the end of the first quarter according to the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif.

The facility is among the 10-Youth and Sports Multipurpose complex being constructed in 10 regions by the National Youth Authority (NYA).

The project which started in 2018 under former Minister Isaac Asiamah and scheduled to be completed within nine months is still under construction for the past five years.

The construction of the multipurpose centers has faced some major setbacks due to financing and the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the Sports Minister on a tour to check the progress of work done at the Ho Multipurpose Youth and Sports Center revealed the facility will be completed by end of March and handed over for usage.

He also disclosed that the facility will host next month’s Independence Day celebration.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the facility, the Member of Parliament for Yagba- Kubori said,

“The 6th March will be hosted here and we thank the President for choosing one of the Youth and Sports Centers to host the Independence Day celebration.

“We are working extensively with other agencies to ensure the facility is ready for the Independence celebration”

Mustapha Ussif stated that government is committed to ensuring the development of sports in the country through the construction of world class sporting facilities.

“We are working to provide world class sports facilities for the African Games, international games and beyond the Africa Games thus the construction and renovation of the sporting facilities across the country.

“There are renovation works ongoing across the various stadia in the country. Government is committed to ensuring the ongoing construction of the six multipurpose centers are completed first and the remaining four will follow.

He said government is committed to the development of sports through infrastructure.

“Government has shown strong commitment to the development of sports in the country through its investment. When these facilities are completed it will help in talent identification. I task the NYA and Volta Regional Coordinating Council to ensure the facility is read”

“Government will not abandon any multipurpose center being constructed across the country”, he added.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Pius Enam Hadzidze said authority will ensure the project is completed by the end of the first quarter.

He mentioned that it was a coincidence the facility was selected by the President to host the Independence Day celebration on March 6,2023 and his outfit will ensure the venue is ready for the celebration.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom