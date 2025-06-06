Hohoe United CEO claims six Division One Zone 3 clubs good enough to play in Ghana Premier League

Hohoe United CEO Edem Ansah believes several clubs in Division One Zone Three have the strength to compete in the Ghana Premier League.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Ansah said six or seven clubs from the zone could hold their own in the top flight, following Hohoe United’s qualification to the Premier League for the first time.

He praised the overall quality of the division and the level of competition among clubs, describing it as a “very competitive league” with passionate fans and top talents.

“It’s an exciting category of league to play in and some of the best players in the country are in the Division One,” Ansah said.

“It’s full of passionate fans, very competitive league, the level of football is tough.”

Despite the progress, he acknowledged that the division still faces some challenges.

He expressed confidence that with continued effort and cooperation, those issues could be resolved.

“I can say there are six, seven clubs in Zone Three that can play in the Premier League” Edem Ansah said.