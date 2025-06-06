Hohoe United CEO urges unity as club joins Ghana Premier League

Hohoe United CEO Edem Ansah has called on all stakeholders to support a shared vision to help the club succeed in the Ghana Premier League.

He made the appeal in an interview with Citi Sports following Hohoe United’s historic promotion from the Access Bank Division One League Zone Three.

The Volta Region-based club sealed qualification to the top flight with a record 72 points, going unbeaten at home throughout the season. Their consistent form has earned them a place among Ghana’s elite clubs for the 2024/25 campaign.

“We want to do everything that the big clubs do to succeed and we want to do that in Hohoe. All of us must feed into that collective vision and keep pushing the frontiers and ensure that we always do well and improve,” Ansah said.

Swedru All Blacks and Techiman Eleven Wonders have also secured promotion to the Premier League, completing the trio of newly promoted sides for next season.