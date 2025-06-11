Hohoe United chasing Nania FC shot stopper Kwaku Musah

Hohoe United, fresh off their historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League, is reportedly interested in signing Nania FC’s talented goalkeeper, Kwaku Musah.

The club's impressive campaign in the Access Bank Division One League, where they accumulated a league-best 72 points, has given them the momentum to strengthen their squad for the top flight.

With their promotion, Hohoe United are set to represent the Volta Region in the Ghana Premier League for the first time. To prepare for the challenge, the club is said to be keen on securing Musah's services, potentially bolstering their squad with his experience and skills.

Musah's impressive performances for FC Nania have likely caught the attention of several clubs, with Hohoe United emerging as a serious contender for his signature.

The potential signing of Musah aligns with Hohoe United's ambitious plans to succeed in the Ghana Premier League.

With their sights set on establishing themselves in the Premier League, Hohoe United's pursuit of Musah reflects their commitment to building a strong team.

If successful, the signing could be a significant boost for Hohoe United as they embark on their Premier League journey.