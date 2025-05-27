Hohoe united determined to maintain GPL spot after promotion

Hohoe United Football Club is confident about sustaining its spot in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after earning promotion from the Access Bank Division One Zone Three.

The team secured its promotion with a 3-1 win over Inter Allies in the penultimate round of games.

Kenneth Asante, the club's Public Relations Officer, assured fans that Hohoe United won't be a one-season wonder in the GPL.

"We are not going to play in the Ghana Premier League and come back," he said, emphasizing the team's determination to stay in the top-flight division.

Asante stated that the club is putting measures in place to ensure long-term success in the GPL. Hohoe United aims to not only maintain its spot but also compete for top honors in the league.

The GPL promotion slots are being filled by teams from different zones, with Swedru All Blacks qualifying from Zone Two and the winner of the Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders match progressing from Zone One.

Hohoe United's determination and preparations will be crucial in maintaining its GPL spot.