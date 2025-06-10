Hohoe United earn historic Ghana Premier League promotion with record points haul

Hohoe United secured a long-awaited and historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League after an outstanding campaign in the 2024-25 Access Bank Division One League, finishing the season with a league-best 72 points.

The Volta Region-based club, competing in Zone Three, delighted fans throughout the season with thrilling football and remarkable consistency, highlighted by an unbeaten home record that became the foundation of their promotion charge. Their 72-point tally not only sealed their top-flight qualification but also stands as the highest total among all three promoted sides, ahead of Eleven Wonders and Swedru All Blacks from Zones One and Two, respectively.

The club’s rise to the top flight marks a significant milestone in its history. After two failed attempts in previous seasons, Hohoe United finally broke through in their third promotion bid, following a strategic change in ownership and relocation from Accra to Hohoe, a move that has clearly paid dividends.

Their successful campaign has been celebrated across the region, where football pride runs deep. For the people of Hohoe, this promotion is more than just sporting success, it’s a moment of regional pride, cultural resurgence, and a signal of new beginnings on Ghana’s biggest football stage.

With preparations now set to shift toward competing in the Premier League for the 2025/26 season, Hohoe United’s journey serves as a testament to persistence, community backing, and purposeful rebuilding. Their entry into the top flight is poised to add a fresh narrative to the league, with the club ready to represent the Volta Region with pride, passion, and ambition.