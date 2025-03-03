Hohoe United extend lead after comeback win over Okwawu United

Hohoe United came from behind to secure an emphatic 2-1 victory over former Premier League side Okwawu United at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.

Nti Justice gave the visitors an early lead in the 13th minute, but William Oduro equalised with a well-taken goal in the 25th minute.

Kwadwo Boamah sealed the win in the 74th minute, giving Hohoe United a four-point advantage at the top of the table in Zone Three.

Meanwhile, Port City continued their impressive away form with a 2-1 win over Kings Palace at the Akotex Park. Roland Maaquaye opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Dawda Rakibu doubled the lead in the 20th minute.

Adamu Amadu pulled one back for Kings Palace three minutes into the second half, but it was not enough to deny Port City their fifth away victory of the season.

Elsewhere at the Nania Park, FC Nania ended their two-game winless run at home with a thrilling 2-1 win against former Premier League side Accra Great Olympics.

Sumaila Lepoady gave the hosts the lead in the first half, and Peter Fiifi Hammond extended the advantage in the 51st minute.

Great Olympics managed a consolation goal through David Cobbinah’s stoppage-time penalty but could not salvage a point.