Hohoe United finish strong, Kotoku Royals relegated, Inter Allies survive on final day

Promoted Hohoe United wrapped up their campaign with a commanding 3-1 win over former Premier League side Accra Great Olympics, finishing five points clear of Port City FC.

Ganiu Abass struck just two minutes in, followed by Daniel Osafo’s effort in the 10th minute and a stunning goal from Safianu Usman in the 29th. Paul Kwame netted a stoppage-time consolation for Great Olympics.

Akim Oda Kotoku Royals suffered relegation after a 2-0 home defeat to Koforidua Semper Fi, ending their season with five straight losses. Kelvin Takyi Owusu opened the scoring in the 75th minute before Desmond Duodu sealed the result in added time.

Inter Allies retained their place in the division thanks to a 1-0 win over Kings Palace. Bruce Emmanuel scored the crucial goal in the 26th minute, sending Kings Palace down to Division Two.