Ghana's No. 1

Hohoe United in talks to extend goalkeeper Daniel Amissah’s contract amid Berekum Chelsea interest

Published on: 27 June 2025
Hohoe United are currently in negotiations to extend the contract of goalkeeper Daniel Amissah, sources have exclusively confirmed.

The shot stopper has been a key figure for the newly promoted side, and club officials are eager to tie him down with an improved deal ahead of the new campaign.

However, their plans face a potential twist as Berekum Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting Amissah as a replacement for Obeng Sekyere Gregory, who is set to depart the club. The Premier League outfit sees Amissah as a capable successor due to his agility, reflexes, and command of the boxâ€”qualities that have earned him rave reviews in the lower division.

While Hohoe United remain confident of reaching an agreement, the growing interest from a top-tier club could complicate talks. Berekum Chelsea are expected to make a formal approach should contract discussions stall in the coming days.

Amissah’s future remains uncertain, but the next few weeks could prove decisive.

