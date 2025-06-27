Hohoe United in talks to extend goalkeeper Daniel Amissah’s contract amid Berekum Chelsea interest

Hohoe United are currently in negotiations to extend the contract of goalkeeper Daniel Amissah, sources have exclusively confirmed.

The shot stopper has been a key figure for the newly promoted side, and club officials are eager to tie him down with an improved deal ahead of the new campaign.

However, their plans face a potential twist as Berekum Chelsea are closely monitoring the situation.

Chelsea are reportedly targeting Amissah as a replacement for Obeng Sekyere Gregory, who is set to depart the club. The Premier League outfit sees Amissah as a capable successor due to his agility, reflexes, and command of the boxâ€”qualities that have earned him rave reviews in the lower division.

While Hohoe United remain confident of reaching an agreement, the growing interest from a top-tier club could complicate talks. Berekum Chelsea are expected to make a formal approach should contract discussions stall in the coming days.

Amissah’s future remains uncertain, but the next few weeks could prove decisive.