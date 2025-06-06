Hohoe United plan switch to grass pitch ahead of Ghana Premier League debut

Chief Executive Officer of Hohoe United, Edem Ansah, says the club will soon switch from artificial turf to a natural grass pitch.

The club currently plays on an artificial surface at its home ground, a setup that has sparked debate following their impressive unbeaten home run in the just-ended season.

Hohoe United qualified from Zone Three of the Access Bank Division One League to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Edem Ansah acknowledged the criticism but confirmed that plans are already underway to install a grass pitch ahead of the club’s debut top-flight season.

“Plans are far advancedâ€¦and I believe, before the start of the season, the grass field would also be done because not all venues are astro,” he said.

He added that the team needs to be ready to play on both surfaces. “However, you would have to admit that you will play some matches on astro and you will play some on grass so you have to have both so that you can train and be used to both so that you don’t find yourself wanting.”

Hohoe United will be the first club from the Volta Region to feature in the Ghana Premier League since 2010.