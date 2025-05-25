Hohoe United secure historic promotion to Ghana Premier League with win over Inter Allies

Hohoe United have secured historic promotion to the Ghana Premier League after defeating Inter Allies 3-1 on the penultimate weekend of the Division One League Zone III season.

The win, their fifth in a row, crowned a remarkable run of form and sealed their place at the summit of the table ahead of their final match against Great Olympics. It’s a significant achievement for the Volta Region-based side, who only recently emerged on the national stage.

Hohoe United was formed after Liberty Professionals exited competitive league football in 2023, with new owners led by Hohoe MP John-Peter Amewu acquiring Liberty’s Division One slot.

The Ghana Football Association formally approved the name change following the submission of the required legal documents, making Hohoe United the club’s new identity. Under the terms of the change, the club remains responsible for all rights and obligations of Liberty Professionals.

With 22 wins from 29 games, Hohoe United have impressed with their organised play and consistent performances. Their nearest rivals, Port City, dropped points against True Democracy, making it mathematically impossible to catch up.

The club’s rise brings fresh excitement to next season’s Premier League, as Hohoe United prepare to represent the Volta Region at the highest level of Ghanaian football for the first time.