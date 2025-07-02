Hohoe United set to name Rahim Bashiru as new coach

Newly promoted Ghana Premier League outfit Hohoe United are close to finalising the appointment of Rahim Bashiru as their new head coach for the upcoming 2025/26 season.

The Volta Region-based side have identified the former Hearts of Oak assistant coach as the ideal candidate to replace Osei Shaibu, who is ineligible to lead the team in the top flight due to licensing requirements.

Though several names, including Bismark Mensah, Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Yaw Acheampong, were initially linked to the role, no deal materialised with any of them.

Bashiru, who previously managed Legon Cities and most recently Young Apostlesâ€”who placed 15th in last season's Premier Leagueâ€”is now in line to take over the reins at Hohoe United.

An official announcement confirming his appointment is expected in the coming days.

Hohoe United secured promotion to the Premier League after topping Zone Three of the Division One League.