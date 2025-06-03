Hohoe United to be crowned Zone Three champions after dominant Division One League campaign

Hohoe United will be officially crowned champions of Zone Three in the Access Bank Division One League on Saturday, following a commanding season that secured their promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed their title triumph after the Hohoe-based club finished the campaign with 72 points from 30 matches, the highest tally across all three zones this season. They won 23 games, drew 3, and lost 4, finishing five points ahead of second-placed Port City, who ended on 67 points.

Formerly known as Liberty Professionals, the club underwent a name change approved by the GFA in June 2023, two years after their relegation from the Ghana Premier League in the 2020/21 season.

Hohoe United outperformed established sides, including Port City, Okwahu United, Great Olympics, Rainmasters, Na God, Home Stars, Golden Kick, and Attram De Visser to top the zone. Their promotion adds them to the growing list of Zone Three clubs, such as Accra Lions, Kotoku Royals, Heart of Lions, and Vision FC, who have earned top-flight status in recent seasons.

The coronation ceremony will take place at the Hohoe Stadium during their final league fixture against Home Stars.