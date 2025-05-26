Hohoe United’s Premier League dream hangs in the balance amid legal challenges

Hohoe United stand on the brink of making history with qualification to the Ghana Premier League, but their celebrations remain on hold as they await the outcome of two crucial judicial decisions that could alter the course of their season.

The in-form side sealed a commanding 3-1 victory over Inter Allies on Sunday, extending their winning streak to five matches and maintaining their position at the top of the Division One League table. With just one game remaining against Great Olympics, their qualification seems all but certain on the pitch.

However, off the field, a legal storm looms.

Hohoe United are currently the subject of protest charges filed by two clubs, including Kotoku Royals, who allege the club fielded unqualified players. The outcome of these cases, which are being adjudicated by the Ghana Football Association’s judicial bodies, could have a significant impact on the final league standings. Should the protests be upheld, Hohoe United risk losing vital points, potentially derailing their promotion hopes.

Their nearest challengers, Port City, are poised to capitalize on any slip-up. Though they dropped crucial points in a draw against True Democracy, they remain within striking distance should the judicial rulings swing in their favor.

Despite the off-field distractions, Hohoe United have been a revelation this season. Their win against Inter Allies marked their 22nd victory in 29 games, a testament to the team’s consistency, tactical discipline, and attacking flair.

Formed in 2023 after Liberty Professionals withdrew from competitive league football, Hohoe United emerged under new ownership led by former Hohoe MP John-Peter Amewu. The new owners acquired Liberty’s Division One League slot, and the Ghana Football Association formally approved the transition, with Hohoe United inheriting all rights and obligations of Liberty Professionals.

Now, with their remarkable campaign nearing its climax, the club finds itself in a tense waiting game. The legal verdicts could confirm their rightful place among Ghana’s football elite or force them into a painful wait for another shot at glory.

Fans, players, and officials alike will be hoping the performances on the pitch are ultimately what define Hohoe United’s season, not the proceedings in the boardroom.