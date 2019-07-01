Holstein Kiel sporting chief hails capture of Ghanaian winger David Atanga

Holstein Kiel sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has hailed the signing of Ghanaian winger David Atanga.

Atanga became the tenth signing of the side ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old joins from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

The Ghanaian has joined the Bundesliga II outfit until June 30, 2022

And the Bundesliga II outfit technical director Fabian Wohlgemuth has hailed the capture of the talented Ghanaian.

"With David Atanga we were able to win an extremely fast and mobile winger for us, which can be used on both wings," he said

"He is also dribble strong, brings a great understanding of the game and a certain wit."

The youngster joined Red Bull Salzburg from West African Football Academy in 2015.

At just 18, he fearured for Salzburg and FC Liefering.

Two years subsequently he played for SV Mattersburg and SKN St. Pölten.

He was farmed out on loan to German second-tier side Greuther Fürth where he made 31 appearances, scored once and provided seven assists last season.

He played six matches for Ghana at the FIFA U20 World Cup in New Zealand.