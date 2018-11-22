Holstien Kiel's manager Fabian Wohlgemuth not surprised by interests from Bundesliga sides in Kingsley Schindler

Manager of German Bundesliga II side Holstein Kiel, Fabian Wohlgemuth says interests in Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler are just a "logical consequence" of his form.

The 25 year old has been impressive for Holstein Kiel this season, having played 11 games, scoring three and making three assists.

According to german sports tabloid, Kicker, top Bundesliga sides have expressed interest in the German born Ghanaian but Nuremburg look favourites for his signature.

Manager of the the Bundesliga II side, Fabian Wohlgemuth is not surprised by the interests from clubs for the player.

"The basic interest of other clubs is not out of the blue. Kingsley has played a strong last season and is currently in great shape. Inquiries are therefore the logical consequence, "Fabian Wohlgemuth told Transfermarkt.

Schidler joined the Storks from Hoffeinheim II in 2016 and has since been a key player for the club.