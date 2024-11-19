Home-based players make strong case despite AFCON qualifiers collapse

In recent times, players plying their trade in the local scene barely get invitation to the senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, sparking serious concerns among football fanatics in Ghana.

But coach Otto Addo’s decision to include home-based players in his recent Black Stars squad appears to have paid off following their strong performance in the recently concluded 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Initially, the Black Stars tactician named three local players in his squad for the Angola and Niger games, namely, Emmanuel Antwi of Kotoko, Razak Simpson (Nations FC) and Isaac Afful of Samartex.

However, the withdrawal of key players like Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah and Alidu Seidu for the Niger clash forced Otto Addo to hand further invitation to three home-based players for the final round qualifier against Niger.

Medeama right Kamaradini Mamudu, Ebenezer Abban (Heart of Lions) and youngster Jerry Afriyie were all drafted into the team and subsequently made their debut for the country. Aside Emmanuel Antwi, all other local players featured for the national team.

Before the Niger game, Razak Simpson had impressed for the Black Stars in their 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda.

In the final round of games, Simpson as well as Isaac Afful were handed starting roles and they delivered. Other players like Kamaradini Mamudu, Ebenezer Abban and Jerry Afriyie made substitute appearance as Ghana succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the defeat, the home-based players made a strong case for themselves, delivering a top-class performance for the Black Stars.

Youngster, Jerry Afriyie grabbed a consolation goal for the Black Stars after being introduced in the second half of the much-anticipated game.

Having proven their worth, the Black Stars technical team are expected to bang their hopes in players playing their trade in the local scene for subsequent games.

Meanwhile, Ghana, who are four-time champions of the AFCON struggled in the qualifying series, losing three games and drawing three. Playing six games without a win, the West African powerhouse finished bottom of Group F with just three points.

The Black Stars will now miss out on the AFCON tournament for the first time in 20-years. The last time Ghana failed to qualify for the CAF’s biggest event was back in 2004.

Having failed to secure qualification to the AFCON, the Black Stars will now shift their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifications.

The four-time AFCON champions will return for the continuation of the World Cup qualifiers in March 2026.