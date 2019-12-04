GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 04 December 2019
Homebase TV sports host Emmanuel Bortey named Wanamafo Mighty Royals Communication Director
Emmanuel Bortey Capito

Ghana Division One club Wanamafo Mighty Royals FC have appointed Emmanuel Borketey Bortey as Media Officer and Accra Representative ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

The Western Region-based outfit — who recently changed their name from Nea Salamina to Wanamafo Mighty Royals — are expected to take the Division One Zone 2 by a storm in the new campaign after making a host of changes in the technical area.

The club officially announced the new role given to the Homebase TV sports host ahead of the 2019/20 Ghana league season.

Mr. Bortey ‘Capito’ is the morning sports host on Accra-based TV station, Homebase TV.

He joined the company from Happy FM in 2017.

