Homowo Cup match between Hearts and Olympics cancelled

The Homowo Cup match between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics has been cancelled, the Phobians have stated.

The regional rivals were billed to play each other on September 15 but Hearts of Oak have pulled out of the game.

"The proposed Homowo Cup game scheduled for Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium against city rivals Great Olympics has been cancelled," Hearts posted on Twitter.

The game was part of the Homowo festival celebrated by the Ga's.

Despite the cancellation of the game, it is yet to be known if a new date will be fixed for the clash.