Hon. Alex Agyekum calls on GFA boss to hit ground running

Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports, Honourable Alex Agyekum has told new GFA president Kurt Okraku he has little time to waste and expects him to grab the bull by the horn.

The parliamentary select committee on Sports yesterday set an uphill task for the new regime of the Ghana Football Association led by Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku with many touting the said targets as ‘Black Stars’ biased.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Sikka FM, Honourable Alex Agyekum said:

“There is no time to waste. Duty starts now so seriousness must be attached.

“Kurt Okraku should hold the bull by the horn” he ended.

Following his election into office, the former Dreams FC Executive Chairman has a mountainous task of repossitioning Ghana football to where it originally belongs.