Hon. Eugene Boakye suggests leadership change at GFA to save Ghana football

Vice Chairperson of the Youth, Sports, and Culture Committee of Parliament Eugene Boakye Antwi believes a change in leadership at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is required to salvage the sport's decreasing reputation in the country.

Ghana's disappointing group-stage withdrawal from the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco has caused criticism and discussions over the country's dwindling football pedigree.

In a tournament in which the Black Meteors aimed to finish in the top three in order to qualify for the next Olympic Games which will be held in Paris next year, they instead suffered an early exit from the Group which has raised concerns about the competence of Ghana's national teams.

The senior national team, the Black Stars had also been knocked out from the Group stage of the 2021 AFCON and the 2022 World Cup while various youth teams and Women's national teams have equally had their share of disappointments in tournaments.

Due to that Hon, Boakye Antwi is calling for a change in order to restore the glorious moments enjoyed in the past by the nation.

“The way forward is that there has to be a massive shakeup at the GFA.

“The narrative out there about the operations of the FA is not reassuring.

“You may have an interest but dictating to coaches which players to field among other things?

“If these rumours are true then I am really afraid for the future of our football,” he stated in an interview with Citi Sports.

The GFA is set to hold its 29th ordinary congress on July 10, 2023, where a date for the next FA elections is expected to be discussed.