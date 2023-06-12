Hon. Mireku Duker confident of Medeama's fortunes in CAF Champions League

Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency has expressed optimism that Premier League champions Medeama SC will make Ghana proud when they play in next season's CAF Champions League.

As winners of the 2022/23 betPawa premier league, Medeama secured an automatic spot to represent Ghana in the next edition of the prestigious competition.

The politician was present for the Tarkwa based side's coronation game as they swept aside Tamale City at the Akoon Park to win their first premier league title. It was also the first premier league title for a team based in the region in 47 years.

"We're so excited. We thank the Almighty God for bringing us this far. We anticipated for it. We worked for it and we've seen it today and we believe the sky is even beyond the limit," Hon. Duker told StarTimes.

"We're going to do more and ensure that we represent Ghana well in Africa. That's what we're preparing for and we are so determined to work hard to make you proud," he added.

By Suleman Asante