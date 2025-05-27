GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Hopefully I can make it three - Inaki Williams after winning La Liga African MVP

Published on: 27 May 2025
Hopefully I can make it three - Inaki Williams after winning La Liga African MVP
ROME, ITALY - MARCH 06: Inaki Williams of Athletic Club celebrates his goal during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 Round of 16 First Leg match between AS Roma and Athletic Club at Stadio Olimpico on March 06, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

Ghana international Inaki Williams has been recognised as the LaLiga African Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive season.

The Athletic Bilbao forward expressed his delight and ambition to win the award for a third time.

"Hopefully, I can make it three!" Williams said, reflecting on his back-to-back wins. He believes the award validates his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Williams emphasised the importance of representing African roots in LaLiga, highlighting the impact on young African footballers. He stated,

"It's a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way."

Williams made history by becoming the first player to win the award consecutively, securing 32% of the votes.

His impressive performances contributed 14 goals and assists for Athletic Bilbao, helping the team secure UEFA Champions League football.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more