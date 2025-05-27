Hopefully I can make it three - Inaki Williams after winning La Liga African MVP

Ghana international Inaki Williams has been recognised as the LaLiga African Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the second consecutive season.

The Athletic Bilbao forward expressed his delight and ambition to win the award for a third time.

"Hopefully, I can make it three!" Williams said, reflecting on his back-to-back wins. He believes the award validates his hard work and dedication to the sport.

Williams emphasised the importance of representing African roots in LaLiga, highlighting the impact on young African footballers. He stated,

"It's a real honour to be able to represent our roots in this way."

Williams made history by becoming the first player to win the award consecutively, securing 32% of the votes.

His impressive performances contributed 14 goals and assists for Athletic Bilbao, helping the team secure UEFA Champions League football.