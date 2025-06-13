Hopefully we will be there - Thomas Partey on Black Stars' chances of qualifying for 2026 World Cup

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has highlighted Black Stars' desire to feature at the 2026 World Cup.

The four-time African champions have enhanced their chances of qualifying for the tournament, which is slated to be hosted in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada, with a back-to-back win in March.

The emphatic wins over Chad and Madagascar have propelled Ghana to the top of Group I with 15 points, with four matches to end the qualifiers.

Speaking to 3Sports, the Arsenal midfield enforcer expressed his optimism about the team playing at the Mundial for the fifth time.

"As players, we want to be at the World Cup. We were there the last time, and we saw how nice it is, and we want to be there again, so hopefully we win the rest of the games, and we will be there," the 31-year-old said.

The Black Stars will regroup in September for the Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali.