Horoya are favourites on paper but we know how to grind results - Medeama's Patrick Akoto

Medeama Head of Communication, Patrick Akoto, has been highlighting the pedigree of Horoya AC, insisting they are "favourites on paper" ahead of the meeting of the two sides in a crunch CAF Champions League showdown on Sunday.

The Ghana champions are back in the coastal town of Cape Coast to face the Guinea giants in the first leg match at home.

The chips have fallen in place for the Ghana Super Cup champions as they aim to dispatch the Guinea powerhouse and secure qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

But the quest won't come on a silver platter against a side which has been consistent in Africa's elite inter-club competition.

Horoya are the more stellar of the two clubs heading into the epic clash at the Cape Coast Stadium.

And Medeama spokesperson Patrick Akoto has underline the credentials of Horoya but remains defiant about their chances.

"Clearly, pedigree and history will show you that Horoya are favourites on paper. They have been very consistent in the CAF Champions League and so are well respected going into the match," Akoto told the media in Cape Coast

"We have an absolute respect for them but we also want to qualify. This means we have to brig our A-game to bear on Sunday.

"It's obviously not going to be a walk in the park but we also know how to grind results when it matters most. We remain confident about our chances but like I said, we have a lot of work to do in achieving the ultimate."

Medeama will be eager to secure a historic berth in the Champions League group stage, and Sunday's match will be a crucial step in that journey.

The winner of the tie will secure a spot in the group stage. Medeama, making their debut in the Champions League after winning the Ghana Premier League last season, is determined to make their mark.