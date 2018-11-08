Hosts Black Queens rally to draw 1-1 with Kenya in pre-2018 AWCON friendly

The Black Queens came from behind to draw 1-1 with Kenya on Wednesday evening in a pre-2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations friendly.

It was an exciting international friendly match played at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Mercy Achieng's 14th minute strike gave the Harambee Starlets an early lead even as it rattled the speedy and physically stronger hosts who were unlucky to trail at the break.

Enroute to planting the ball into the net, the Thika Queens forward took full advantage of an inviting cross by the lively Mwanahalima Adam from the right hand side of the pitch.

She thereafter conrolled the ball with her left foot and as Gladys Amfobea and Juliet Acheampong struggled to close her down, slotted home from point blank from the outside of her right foot, leaving custodian Patricia Mantey with no chance.

Midfielder Linda Eshun equalised for the visitors with 13 minutes to time with a cleverly worked out free kick which involved Portia Boalcey.

Boalcey also hit the woodwork with the final kick of the game as Kenya survived at the death.