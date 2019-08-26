How Africa-based Ghanaians players fared CAF inter-clubs competitions

GHANASoccernet.com African football specialist Nuhu Adams reports on the performance of Ghanaian players in CAF inter-clubs competitions.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Liberian side LPRC Oilers were bundled out of the competition after losing 3-0 to Generation Foot in Senegal on Saturday.

Augustine Mensah Otu played for Oilers who exited the competition via a 3-1 aggregate loss.

Zakaria Mumuni scored the only goal to ensure AS Vita Club cruise past Cameroonian side UMS de Luom on Sunday in Kinshasa.

The DR Congo giants progressed on 1-0 aggregate score.

Gabriel Ahmed and Osei Mawuli featured for Mekelle 70 Enderta as they drew 1-1 with Cano Sport Academy from Equatorial Guinea.

The result see the Ethiopian champions eliminated since they lost 2-1 in the first leg.

Nigerian powerhouse Enyimba International FC eased past Burkina Faso champions Rahimo FC with a 5-0 thrashing on Sunday.

Left back Emmanuel Ampiah saw all minutes for the People's Elephants as they advanced to the next stage.

Petro Atletico achieved a double over Lesotho giants Matlama FC with a 2-0 win on Sunday.

First leg was also 2-0 for the Angolans.

Winger Isaac Mensah came from the bench to net the opener whilst Inusah Musah enjoyed the entire duration of the match for the Angolan outfit.

Godfred Asante, Brefo Mensah and Ocansey Mandela started for Horoya AC as they progressed to the next round after beating Stade Malien 1-0 on Sunday in Conakry.

Hudu Yakubu and Enoch Atta Agyei were also unused substitutes for the Guinean champions.

Ivory Coast champions Société Omnisport l'Armee suffered elimination from the competition after losing 1-0 to FC Nouadhibou in Mauritania on Sunday.

Maxwell Frimpong and James Opoku Nyimfah starred in the game for the Ivorians.

Michael Sarpong led the attack of Rayon Sports when they held Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman to a goalless draw on Sunday.

The first leg in Rwanda ended 1-1 so the Sudanese side sailed through.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Azam FC trio Razak Abalora, Daniel Amoah and Yakubu Mohammed were handed starting roles to ensure their side go through to the next round as they beat Ethiopian side Fasil Ketema 3-1 (3-2 aggregate) on Saturday in Tanzania.

Zambian side Buildcon FC failed to progress despite drawing 1-1 with Young Buffaloes in eSwatini. They lost the first leg 1-0 two weeks ago.

Eric Owusu was on the bench for the Zambian moneybags.

Daniel Sosah's solitary goal on Saturday wasn't enough for Guinean outfit CI Kamsar as they went out of the competition with a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Algerian side Paradou AC.

Michael Armah also featured for the Guinean side.

Togolese side Maranatha de Fiokpo made it to the next stage after a 0-0 stalemate with Liberia's LISCR FC on Sunday.

Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Prosper Avor and Alex Ofosu Acheampong played for Maranatha which is being coached by Ghanaian trainer Jimmy Cobblah.

John Antwi was on the bench when Pyramids FC travelled to Congo to beat Etoile du Congo 1-0 on Sunday.

The prolific forward who struck twice in the first leg was returning from injury.

Mogadishu City from Somalia had their campaign come to an end after succumbing to a 1-0 loss to Zanzibar outfit Malindi SC on Sunday.

Ghanaian trio Rashid Alhassan, Wahid Mumuni and Issahaku Zakaria played full minutes for the Somali team.