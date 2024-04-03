How can you lose five matches and still be at the helm of Kotoko? - Legend questions management

Kotoko legend Wilberforce Mfum has raised questions about the management of the club following their decision to back coach Prosper Ogum amidst their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

With Kotoko languishing in ninth place in the league standings and enduring a dismal run of form, Mfum has directed his criticism toward the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Despite mounting pressure from supporters for Ogum's removal, the club's management has remained steadfast in their support for the coach, expressing confidence in his ability to navigate the team through their rough patch.

In an interview with Akoma FM, the Africa Cup of Nations winner in 1963, expressed his dismay at the decision to grant Coach Ogum extensive power in player recruitment, questioning the wisdom behind entrusting the coach with such authority.

"That is not right," Mfum exclaimed. "How can you lose five matches and still be at the helm of Kotoko?"

"Kotoko deserves top-class players who can fill the stadium with supporters, not lower-division players like we currently have," Mfum emphasised.

Mfum's sentiments reflect the frustration felt by Kotoko supporters, who have witnessed their team's decline in recent matches, culminating in a disheartening defeat against Nations FC. The loss marked Kotoko's fourth consecutive setback in the league, matching an unwanted 14-year-old record.

Asserting the need for immediate action, Mfum called for Ogum's immediate dismissal, urging the club's management to reassess their approach and prioritise the recruitment of top-class players capable of rejuvenating the team's fortunes.