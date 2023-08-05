How Ghana football 'opened doors' for expeditioners driving 10,000km from Accra to London

The story of a group of philantropists and tourism enthusiasts, driving from the Ghanaian capital Accra to London cannot be complete without football.

The group known as Wanderlust Ghana revealed in an interview how Ghana football open doors for them as they drove through some African countries.

“Sincerely Chairman-General, it’s not as it’s always reported in all fairness. Apart from our experience on the Mauritania border, all other countries have receptive and nice but for boarder crossing and petty extortion from immigration officials, but generally, it’s been a nice experience. People are happy” a member of the expedition told Peace FM’s Kokroko host Kwame Sefa-Kai.

''For instance from Rabat to Tanger Med, a police dispatch rider saw us and asked about our nationality. When we said Ghana, he bawled: Abedi Pele? follow us, follow us.

''He put on his siren-like the presidential convoy of Akufo-Addo [Ghana president]. He [policeman] was just happy to see a Ghana plate.

''Sincerely, football is amazing. Everywhere we’ve gone and mentioned Ghana, they mention Abedi Pele, [Michael] Essien and Asamoah [Gyan].

''We were with Senegalese football [El Hajj] Diouf at our hotel in Senegal and he even invited us to lunch the following day but unfortunately, we were busy with the cars. It’s just because of football and Ghana. ''

The group expects to be in London by Sunday, 6 August or Monday, 7 August, 2023.