How Ghanaian goalkeeper was subbed off to unleash compatriot in strategic tactics

The Saudi Women's Premier League is witnessing intriguing tactical decisions from coaches, particularly involving Ghanaian players, as they navigate the league's restrictions on the number of foreign participants.

The league permits clubs to sign seven foreign players and two newborn players, but only four foreigners and one newborn player are allowed on the field simultaneously. In the recent clash between Al Hilal and Al Ahly, Serbian coach Darko Stojanovic found himself making a bold move in the 66th minute of the second half.

With Al Hilal trailing 1-0, Stojanovic decided to remove Ghanaian goalkeeper Cynthia Conlan and brought in Saudi goalkeeper Nawal Al Qulaish. This strategic change allowed Ghanaian player Mavis Owusu to enter the field as a substitute for Saudi striker Al-Bandari Hawsawi, aiming to bolster Al Hilal's offensive capabilities. Despite the tactical risk, Al Ahly maintained their lead until the end of the match.

The coach's decision was to make sure another Ghanaian player, Owusu who was deemed a good option offessively to help the team while paying attention to the rules of not playing more than four foreign players.

In a similar vein, Al-Ahly took a calculated risk in the first round, under the guidance of Jordanian coach Manar Freij. In the match against Al-Shabab, Freij decided in the 81st minute of the second half to substitute Jordanian goalkeeper Rond Kassab with Saudi goalkeeper Salma Al-Dosari. This move allowed Algerian midfielder Abla Ben Senussi to join the game as a substitute for Saudi midfielder Raghad Mukhaizen, reinforcing the team's attacking prowess. Despite the strategic adjustments, Al-Shabab secured a 1-0 victory.