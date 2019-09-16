How Ghanaian players fared in CAF inter-clubs competitions

GHANASoccernet.com African football specialist Nuhu Adams reports on the performance of Ghanaian players in CAF inter-club competitions.

CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Guinea champions Horoya AC were 2-0 losers to Algerian side JS Kabylie on Saturday.

Godfred Asante, Brefo Mensah and Ocansey Mandela were handed starting places.

Enock Atta Agyei joined the game in the 69th minute replacing Nigerian forward Simeon Bolaji.

Hudu Yakubu was on the bench for the Guineans.

Daniel Darkwah earned a place in Enyimba FC's start list when they were held at home by Sudanese giants Al Hilal Omdurman with ten men on Sunday.

Zakaria Mumuni also started for Congolese powerhouse AS Vita Club as they travelled to Togo to draw 0-0 with ASC de Kara on Sunday.

Former Hearts of Oak duo Inusah Musah and Isaac Mensah also starred for Angolan giants Petro Atletico as they were held to a scoreless draw at home by KCCA FC on Uganda on Sunday.

Isaac Amoah lasted the entire minutes of the game at the bench when his side TP Mazembe drew 0-0 with Malagasy side Fosa Juniors in Madagascar on Sunday.

Title holders Espérance de Tunis shared the spoils with Chadian side Elect Sport with a 1-1 scoreline.

Kwame Bonsu played all minutes for the Tunisian champions on Sunday.

CAF CONFEDERATION CUP

Nana Bonsu took care of the goalposts as Enugu Rangers lost 2-1 to Gabonese outfit AS Pelican on Saturday.

Razak Abalora manned the posts for Tanzanian side Azam FC when they suffered a shocking 1-0 home defeat to Zimbabwe side Triangle United FC.

Yakubu Mohammed and Daniel Amoah also featured for Azam United but couldn't help prevent the loss on Sunday.

Ghanaian octuplets Anthony Nimo Asamoah, Prosper Avor, Alex Ofosu Acheampong, Gustav Yeboah, Sumaila Moro, Francis Owusu, Emmanuel Laryea and Dawuud Mensah were all given starting roles at Togolese side Maranatha de Fiokpo.

They were beaten 2-1 at home on Saturday by Malian giants Djoliba AC.

Mohammed Saaba Gariba played full throttle for FC San Pedro as the Ivorian side went to Guinea to draw 0-0 with Santoba FC.

Zambian side Zanaco FC claimed a 2-1 away victory in Mauritius against Bolton City on Sunday.

Defender Kelvin Owusu was an unused substitute for the Zambians.