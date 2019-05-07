How Newcastle United fans reacted to Christian Atsu's performance against Liverpool

Newcastle United fans have been singing praises of Ghana winger Christian Atsu after scoring in their 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the EPL on Saturday.

The winger who regained his starting role following injury to Miguel Almiron starred despite the defeat to title chasing Liverpool.

Atsu leveled for the Magpies after Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dirk had put the Reds in the lead.

Mohammed Salah and Divock Origi added twoo for Liverpool with Solomon Radon also on the scoresheet for Newcastle.

The inclusion of Atsu worked to great effect as his pace and direct running on the ball caused Liverpool’s defence great problems.

The Ghanaian was rewarded for his start to the game with the first equalising goal as he fired home a rebound from a Rondon shot, proving that if you find yourself in the right place at the right time you can hurt anyone.

Newcastle fans reacted to Atsu’s performance with great joy on Twitter.

You were superb tonight, Christian! Was so happy for you when you scored 😍💪 — Adrian (@Adrian____29) May 4, 2019

Thought Astu was immense down the left tonight..however the whole team were legends — Rob 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@rob27363) May 4, 2019

Awesome performance by you all. Lovely goal by you 👏👏 — Karen Geordie lass 🏃‍♀️🏋️‍♂️🚴‍♀️⚫⚪ (@1karenannwalker) May 4, 2019

Well done tonight❤ — 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆🌸 (@d_n_g_x) May 4, 2019