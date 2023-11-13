How Raphael Dwamena demonstrated faith in God defying retirement advise over heart issues

Raphael Dwamena, the captain of Egnatia, tragically passed away while pursuing his greatest passion in life, football. He fell unconscious on the field during his team's match against Partizan and was rushed to the hospital but couldn't survive the heart attack.

In a previous interview with "Super Sport," the 28-year-old Ghanaian discussed his heart problems, which had sidelined him from a career that had the potential to reach the elite levels of European football.

Despite the medical advice to quit playing, Dwamena's unwavering faith in God and his determination shone through. He believed that nothing was impossible for God and that His presence would guide him through the challenges he faced. Doctors from various clubs had advised him to stop playing, but Dwamena had a different perspective.

He shared, "Doctors from different clubs said that I shouldn't play anymore, but I told them that I appreciate their opinion, but I didn't want to stop." Dwamena's strong faith and trust in God's plan for his life gave him the courage to continue pursuing his passion for football.

He expressed, "I am not afraid because God is with me. When I came here, I made visits, and everything turned out well. Even before I came here to Switzerland, I was fine." Dwamena's unshakable belief in God's presence and guidance allowed him to face life's challenges with courage and acceptance.

He concluded, "For normal people, there are impossible things, but not for God. He is there for me. I know it seems difficult, but this is life. Each of us has his own journey. It happened to me, and I have accepted it."

Raphael Dwamena's story is a testament to the power of faith and determination, and he will be remembered for his unwavering spirit both on and off the football field.