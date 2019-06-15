HOW SOCIAL MEDIA HELPS BUSINESSES GROW

Imagine a place where you have the opportunity for your business to be seen by more than a billion potential customers spread all across the world. Imagine that your business, regardless of how small it is, is able to compete with the biggest, best-known multi-nationals on a level playing field. Imagine you are able to integrate features of running your business, such as customer service, advertising and sales, into one single place. Imagine you had access to analytical data that made it easier for you to prepare your next promotional campaign as well as you give you detailed information about your current customers. Imagine all of this was at the tips of your fingers and you didn't even have to be pay for it. It may be hard to believe but it does not have to stay in your imagination forever. There is a place where all these concepts can be brought together, where you can set up your stall as a business and aim for the stars. As long as you can get the support of your fellow users, there is no stopping you in putting your business onto a stage for the whole world to see. This place is real and it is waiting for you to take a chance on it.

Why social media is proving to be a popular place for businesses

Social media has creeped into all our lives, whether we actively manage accounts on it or reject the concept altogether. We all know people who use it we all know people who spend a lot of time on it, we all know businesses that are using it to get in touch with you, we know that news is being sourced from it, we know that people are expressing themselves on it. There is plenty happening on social media that we know about. Around the world, on a daily basis, billions of people log in to social media and use it for different purposes, whether to find out what's going on in their friends' lives, to get the latest news or to do some shopping. It is this latest group that interests us. Using Instagram as an example, there is a large number of social media users who are interested in keeping track of businesses online. 80% of Instagram users follow at least one company while 60% of these have said they they have bought a product they first discovered on social media. Considering that there are more than a billion active users on this site, that means that roughly eight hundred million people follow businesses and around six hundred million have made purchases of products they were first introduced to on social media. Clearly, there is a large market out there and, if used in the right way, social media can help you tap into it.

What to do to get noticed on social media?

The use of hashtags is one way to bring attention your way on social media. Hashtags can be a single word or a couple of them or several strung together to make a little sentence. The important thing that they do is help you categories your social media content so that users who search for it will be provided with your posts in their list of search results. You can use a few hashtags per post so make sure you do this as it will help you get more attention. It is also crucial to use a mix of general and specific hashtags. In addition to hashtags, another option which can be used to get more attention is using a location for a post. Depending on the content of the post, locations can be used to get on the radar of people based in a specific area. This is particularly useful if you are running a promotion based in a specific place or you have a business with a physical location where people can drop by.

Other ways that can be used to have people come your way

A big part of success on social media comes from the amount of interaction your account has. The more other users are giving your content likes, viewing your posts, commenting on your most recent updates or deciding to follow your profile in order to get news about it, the more popular you become. As a result, your account becomes more visible and people who wouldn't have come across your profile previously are more likely to do so. Instagram is the best social network for interaction, as its user engage with profiles far more than those of Facebook or Twitter. Even with that being the case, you may need to look into other ways to make your profile more popular. There are numerous websites which have appeared in recent times that offer social media users the chance to pay for features. If you are so inclined, you can buy Instagram likes, comments or followers and manage them in a way that gives your profile greater exposure.

The important thing to remember is...

You need the support of others if you want to be a success. While it is possible for you to reach people in far flung corners of the world and go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in the world of business, it requires a legion of users who interact regularly with your profile in order for you to get that exposure. This is something you need to constantly work on if you are going to fulfill your dreams.