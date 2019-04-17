How Swansea fans reacted to reports of Jordan Ayew's £4m permanent Crystal Palace transfer

Swansea City fans have been reacting to Jordan Ayew's reported £4 million permanent move to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles manager Roy Hudson wants to make the Ghanaian's loan move a permanent transfer after impressing the London club.

According to reports in the UK, Crystal Palace are set to make an offer of about £4m for the forward, who has scored four goal in 23 appearances.

The reports claim Swansea stand to receive most of the £5 million they paid Aston Villa for the Ghanaian - whom it adds Crystal Palace see as a 'decent squad player' - two years ago.

Swansea fans have however received to news in diverging manner.

Roy Hodgson wants Jordan Ayew to be first signing of the summer | @mcgrathmikehttps://t.co/Olp3W7tlh9 pic.twitter.com/mGl7rlqtXv — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 12, 2019

Roy Hodgson wants Jordan Ayew to be first signing of the summer | @mcgrathmikehttps://t.co/Olp3W7tlh9 pic.twitter.com/mGl7rlqtXv — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 12, 2019

Roy Hodgson wants Jordan Ayew to be first signing of the summer | @mcgrathmikehttps://t.co/Olp3W7tlh9 pic.twitter.com/mGl7rlqtXv — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 12, 2019

Crystal Palace reportedly keen on securing permanent move for Swansea City forward Jordan Ayew #Swans https://t.co/gSD3tGCAi5 pic.twitter.com/4A1S2KDjl5 — Swansea City Online (@SwanseaCityLive) April 12, 2019