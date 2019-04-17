GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

How Swansea fans reacted to reports of Jordan Ayew's £4m permanent Crystal Palace transfer

Published on: 17 April 2019
How Swansea fans reacted to reports of Jordan Ayew's £4m permanent Crystal Palace transfer

Swansea City fans have been reacting to Jordan Ayew's reported £4 million permanent move to Crystal Palace.

The Eagles manager Roy Hudson wants to make the Ghanaian's loan move a permanent transfer after impressing the London club.

According to reports in the UK, Crystal Palace are set to make an offer of about £4m for the forward, who has scored four goal in 23 appearances.

The reports claim Swansea stand to receive most of the £5 million they paid Aston Villa for the Ghanaian - whom it adds Crystal Palace see as a 'decent squad player' - two years ago.

Swansea fans have however received to news in diverging manner.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations