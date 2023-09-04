How the Black Stars players invited for AFCON 2023 Qualifier against Central Africa Republic performed over the weekend

Following Chris Hughton's squad announcement ahead of the crucial 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between Ghana and Central Africa Republic. GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a report on how the players invited fared for their respective clubs in the various leagues.
Goalkeepers
Lawrence Ati-Zigi helped St.Gallen to a 2-1 win over Lausanne in the Swiss Super League Round of 6 game on Sunday
Abdul Manaf Nuruden was an unused substitute for Eupen in their 1-0 loss to KV Mechelen
Richard Ofori was on the bench for Orlando Pirates in their 2-1 win over Stellenbosch in the PSL
Defenders
Alidu Seidu was involved in Clermont Foot’s 2-2 draw against Toulouse. The left-back lasted the entire duration of the game
Kingsley Schindler played 90 minutes for Turkish side Samsunspor against Istanbulspor AS which ended in a draw
Stephan Ambrosius was on the bench for Hamburger in their 2-0 win over Hansa Rostock
Joseph Aidoo came on as a substitute to make a cameo appearance for Celta Vigo in their 3-2 defeat to Almeria in the Spanish La Liga
Alexander Djiku was involved in Fenerbache’s game against Ankaragucu
Nicholas Opoku was solid at the back as Amiens secured a 4-1 win against Guingamp in the French Ligue II
Baba Rahman made a substitute appearance for PAOK in their 1-0 defeat to OFI Crete
Gideon Mensah played 81 minutes for Auxerre against his former side Bordeaux in the French Ligue 2 this weekend.
Midfielders
Abdul Salis Samed played 90 minutes for Lens as they lost 3-0 to Monaco
Baba Iddrisu saw 66 minutes of action for Almeria in their 3-2 loss to Celta Vigo at home
Andre Ayew
Elisha Owusu lasted 81 minutes in the game for Auxerre in their 4-2 win against Bordeaux in the French Ligue II.
Edmund Addo was not included in Crvena Zvezda’s squad this weekend against Novi Paza
Mohammed Kudus made his West Ham debut in their 2-1 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Friday night.
Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer saw 27 minutes of action for Hamburger against Hansa Rostock in that 2-0 win.
Forwards
Antoine Semenyo made his first start for Bournemouth in his side’s 2-2 draw against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
Jordan Ayew bagged another 90 minutes in Crystal Palace 3-2 win against Wolves
Ernest Nuamah made his debut for Olympique Lyon against PSG on Sunday. The talented Ghanaian youngster played 76 minutes before he was substituted
Inaki Williams lasted 83 minutes in Athletic Bilbao’s goalless draw game against Mallorca
Osman Bukari was involved in Crvena zvezda’s 2-1 win against Novi Pazar in the Serbian Super League
Joseph Painstil was involved in Genk’s 1-1 draw against Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League
Jonathan Sowah scored a brace to help Medeama beat Dreams FC to win the Super Cup played at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday.
