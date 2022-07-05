How the Black Stars will line up with Inaki Williams 

Ghana’s attacking line has been strengthened by the arrival of Atletico Bilbao forward Inaki Williams ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The 28-year-old confirmed his nationality switch in a video on his social media pages with confirmation from the Ghana Football Association.

This is a huge boost for the Black Stars technical team, headed by coach Otto Addo, ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Inaki Williams availability means Otto Addo will have more options upfront going into the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo has in his disposal, Felix Afena-Gyan (AS Roma), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Inkai Williams (Atletico Bilbao).

The Atletico Bilbao striker is among a few Ghanaians to have scored 12 or more goals in Europe consistently.

His is quality will not be in doubt in terms of getting a starting berth in the team.

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot will definitely keep the post as the first choice goalkeeper for Coach Otto Addo.

Daniel Amartey and Alexander Djiku have formed a good partnership in defense and will likely start ahead of Mohammed Salisu who has agreed to also join the team.

Denis Odoi has proved reliable as a good right-back and will be supported on the left- back by Gidoen Mensah.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus will team up in the middle of the park with support from Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana on the wings.

Andre Ayew and Inaki Williams will lead the attack for the Black Stars due to their experience.

Black Stars starting line up

Jojo Wollacott

Dennis Odoi

Daniel Amartey

Alexander Djiku

Gideon Mensah

Thomas Partey (C)

Andre Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Formation: 4-2-3-1