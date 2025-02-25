How Thomas Partey stood out in Arsenal's defeat against West Ham

Ghana international Thomas Partey delivered a strong individual performance despite Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

The midfielder was influential on both ends of the pitch, completing 90 minutes in a match that saw the Gunners' 15-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Partey registered four tackles (two won), one interception, and created two chances. He also successfully completed both of his dribbles, made 16 passes into the final third, and won six of his eight ground duels.

His efforts, however, were not enough to prevent Arsenal from slipping 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool. Jarrod Bowen’s first-half header sealed the win for West Ham, handing Arsenal their first home defeat of the season.

Partey, who has five goal contributions in 22 Premier League starts this season, will look to build on his performance when Arsenal face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.