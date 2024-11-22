How to train talent the biggest problem of Ghana – Ignatius Osei Fosu

Sudan's assistant coach, Ignatius Osei Fosu, believes that training talent is the biggest problem facing Ghanaian football, along with the challenge of developing these talents.

Conversations about the state of Ghanaian football have been sparked by the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 21 years.

Ghana finished at the bottom of their group without winning a single game for the first time in history.

Speaking about what Ghana is struggling with, Osei Fosu told Max TV

“Because look, can you come to terms if there was a war in Ghana that we could have kept? Or camp all our national teams in other countries, feeding them, paying allowance.

“Because once you camp to them, they never think of the war. That is why you have brought them. And so you have to give them camp allowance. But with the talent, I think we will always have big talent over here.”

Ignatius Osei Fosu is part of the Sudan technical team that earned four points against Ghana in their back-to-back games.