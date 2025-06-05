Hubert Gyau apologises for "greener pastures" remark, reaffirms commitment to Asante Kotoko

New Asante Kotoko signing Hubert Gyau has issued a public apology following a controversial comment that sparked backlash among the club’s passionate fanbase.

The midfielder, who recently joined the Porcupine Warriors on a four-year deal from Berekum Chelsea, drew criticism after suggesting in an interview that he planned to pursue “greener pastures” after just one season with the club.

The remarks, which quickly circulated on social media, left many supporters questioning Gyau’s commitment to Kotoko. In the face of mounting criticism, Gyau appeared on AllSportsGh Xtra, a YouTube sports platform, to address the situation and offer a heartfelt apology.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my earlier comments. It was never my intention to disrespect the club or its supporters,” Gyau stated. “I am fully committed to giving my best and helping Asante Kotoko achieve success during my four-year stay.”

While the club has yet to release an official statement, Gyau’s apology appears to be a constructive step toward rebuilding trust with fans as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Beyond the controversy, the 23-year-old midfielder used the opportunity to introduce himself to the Kotoko faithful. Known among peers as “Camavinga” due to his physical presence and versatility, Gyau describes his style of play more in the mold of Spanish maestro Andrés Iniesta, crafty, intelligent, and technically sound.

“They call me Camavinga, but I play like Iniesta,” he said, drawing a distinction between his physical resemblance to the Real Madrid star and the finesse he brings to the pitch.

Gyau also reflected on his football journey, one marked by perseverance and steady progress through the ranks of Ghanaian football.

“I started my football journey at Kintampo FC, then moved to Unity FC in Ahafo Kenyasi. From there, I joined Nkoranza Warriors, later renamed Berekum City. I eventually earned a move to Berekum Chelsea, and now I’m proud to be with Asante Kotoko.”

Now donning the iconic red jersey, Hubert Gyau is determined to let his performances speak louder than his words.