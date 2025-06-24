Hubert Gyau: Asante Kotoko is the right place for me to develop

Asante Kotoko's new signing, Hubert Gyau, has stressed that he has no doubt he has joined the right club.

The youngster is confident that the Kumasi-based club will provide him with the platform to further develop his game to reach his full potential in the coming years.

Speaking to Asante Kotoko Media after completing his switch from Berekum Chelsea on Tuesday, June 24, Hubert Gyau added that he wants to win trophies with the Porcupine Warriors club.

“I’m proud to be joining Asante Kotoko. I believe this is the right place for me to develop further. My aim is to help the club win things immediately, and to use this opportunity to take another big step in my career by earning a move to a top European club one day,” the midfielder said.

Asante Kotoko announced the signing of Hubert Gyau on a four-year deal on Tuesday.

The midfielder joined the Reds from Berekum Chelsea, where he made a strong impression over the last two seasons. He will now hope to take his career to the next level at his new club.